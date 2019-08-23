UFC News: Conor McGregor says he will return in 2019, reveals a surprising possible opponent

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 23 Aug 2019, 14:42 IST

Conor McGregor and Dana White.

Conor McGregor may be a successful entrepreneur now but a fighter can never let go of his roots completely. McGregor was interviewed by ESPN recently during which he shot down all retirement speculation.

McGregor claimed that he was 'eager' to get back inside the Octagon and also revealed a potential fight against Justin Gaethje being in the works.

“I don’t think I would ever retire from this game. Never in my life. I will be fighting until the day I go out. There’s no doubt about it. It’s just the way it is. It’s in me, and I’ll take it with me to the grave.”

Where is Conor McGregor?

The Irish Superstar stated that he was initially aiming for a comeback on the July card at the MSG, however, a hand injury suffered during a sparring session in May derailed those plans.

“I was on such a great trajectory. I get to these great spots, and then boom, a little slip and I have to build it up again. It’s just the life I’m in right now. I just want to compete. Enough is enough. Let’s get me back in the mix. It’s a forgetful business. ... It’s a crazy business we are in. But make no mistake, the skills are there for me. I know what I can bring to the table and what I will bring to the table.”

McGregor said that the UFC were hoping to book him against hard-hitting UFC Lightweight Justin Gaethje. The former UFC double champion just wants to compete again regardless of who stands in front of him inside the Octagon. While he would prefer a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor doesn't have any problems in facing prominent names such as Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson.

McGregor also doesn't mind going at it for the third time against Nate Diaz. However, as mentioned earlier, Nurmagomedov is the man McGregor wants to get his hands on.

The Eagle will put his UFC Lightweight title on the line against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on September 7th.

McGregor argued that his preparations for his last fight against Khabib in 2018 were not up to the mark and he paid a price for it.

“It does not matter who. It’s just about me getting back in and being who I am, not a shell of myself, not half-committed. If I had to say what I was (before the Nurmagomedov fight), I was too committed in the gym and not committed enough outside of it; the training sessions were too serious, and when I left the gym, it was gone from my mind. I would go off into the jungle. You cannot do that. you cannot be half in, especially in a game like this. And I paid the price for it.” H/t Credit: BloodyElbow

When will Conor McGregor return?

If everything goes according to plan, the Notorious One should be back in action by the end of 2019. Who would you like to see McGregor face in his return fight?

Justin Gaethje (20-2) is already scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone at Fight Night 158 on September 14th. So who should it be? Sound off in the comments section.