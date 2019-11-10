UFC News: Conor McGregor takes a shot at Abubakar Nurmagomedov following his debut loss

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 Nov 2019, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

At tonight's UFC Moscow event, Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar suffered a devastating submission loss to David Zawada in what was the former's promotional debut. Following Nurmagomedov's loss, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter and didn't waste an opportunity to take a shot at the Nurmagomedov family.

Conor McGregor's rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov

At last year's highly awaited UFC 229 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor made his highly awaited return to the Octagon for the first time since his historic title win over Eddie Alvarez from UFC 205. Prior to his return, McGregor was already stripped off the UFC Lightweight Championship, however, The Notorious One was determined to regain his title.

Upon his return to the Octagon, McGregor was dominated in his title fight against Nurmagomedov, as the latter made the Irishman tap out to a neck-crank submission in the fourth round of their bout. In the aftermath of the fight, a wild brawl sparked between the two teams, as McGregor and Nurmagomedov engaged themselves in a brawl.

The Notorious One takes a jab at Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Despite Conor McGregor being inactive from Octagon competition for well over a year now, his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov has developed still remains as one of the most iconic feuds in mixed martial arts history.

With Khabib's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov suffering a first-round submission loss to David Zawada in the former's UFC debut, McGregor was quick to react to the finish in a series of now-deleted tweets.

As seen, McGregor's first tweet read "Nurmagotaptap" and below is a glimpse of his latest jabs taken at Abubakar Nurmagomedov:

Conor shows no mercy after Khabib’s cousin suffers a submission loss at #UFCMoscow (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/JXQL0THAOb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2019

Conor McGregor seems to have deleted his tweets about Abubakar Nurmagomedov. This jackass (McGregor) has quit (tapped out) in 2 of his last 4 fights so these tweets were quite pointless coming from him ! #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/rYWM4N48Pe — Maxime Marin (@V4SPUCC1) November 9, 2019

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor has revealed that he is set to make his return to the Octagon in early 2020, however, as of this moment, we still don't know who McGregor's opponent is going to be upon his return to Octagon.