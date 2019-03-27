UFC News: Conor McGregor under investigation for alleged sexual harassment

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 158 // 27 Mar 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things are not looking good for UFC Star Conor McGregor

What's the story?

UFC Fighter Conor McGregor is under investigation for accusations suggesting that he was somehow involved in an alleged sexual assault in Ireland last December.

It is important to note that Conor McGregor has not been charged for the crime and that he is under investigation.

The report by the New York Times comes less than a day after Conor McGregor had announced his retirement from the world of Mixed Martial Arts and the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the world of Mixed Martial Arts in a sudden tweet at 1 AM on Tuesday morning. In the tweet, he thanked his colleagues and toasted the world saying that 'Proper Pina Coladas' were on him.

The tweet was greeted with mixed reactions from the MMA Universe. While some claimed it was fake, others wished him well, all-the-while wondering what had provoked such an announcement from the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, reports about Conor McGregor's involvement in the allegations were revealed back in January. This report only revealed new details regarding the investigation.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by The New York Times, officials have been investigating Conor McGregor for accusations of alleged Sexual Assault. While McGregor has not been charged with a crime, the authorities are following the protocol by investigating him following the accusation.

After the accusation in January, Conor McGregor was arrested, held for questioning, and released after complying with authorities in all aspects. The simple fact that he is under investigation does not imply his guilt.

According to a report by TMZ, the incident took place on the 10th of December in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. According to the Independent, an unnamed well-known sports star was arrested for the rape of a young woman. The said-suspect revealed to the police that he had sex with the woman, but that it had been consensual.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Conor McGregor said that the announcement of his retirement had nothing to do with the investigation. In fact, she said that the story had been circulating for a while and was not sure why it was being reported now.

"This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now. The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport."

She went on to make McGregor's career status better clear, saying that he would fight in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, possibly throwing shade at UFC.

What's next?

The investigation will proceed with Conor McGregor under further investigation.

Meanwhile, from what the spokesperson said, it appears that the move of Conor McGregor retiring is indeed in reaction to some disagreement with UFC officials about his role in the UFC.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why Conor McGregor announced his retirement.

Advertisement