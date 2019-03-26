5 Reasons why Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA and UFC

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 818 // 26 Mar 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor was wrestled to the ground by Khabib Nurmagomedov

The MMA world was shaken to the core early Tuesday morning at 1 AM EST when Conor McGregor announced that he would be retiring from the sport known as 'Mixed Martial Art' effective immediately. He proceeded to thank his colleagues in the sport and joined others who had retired from the UFC.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

The announcement took people by shock, to say the least.

While a large number of people reacted to the tweet with disbelief, others bid the most 'Notorious' man in MMA a fond farewell for his retired life. Others took the opportunity to mock Conor McGregor for what many people thought was a retirement prompted by the fear of getting beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov again.

Since then, the internet has not stopped talking about his retirement. The conversation has ranged between saying that he has not really retired, to actually saying that it is all a farce, to speculating who his next opponent will be.

With that in mind, in this article, we are going to take a look at 5 reasons why Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA.

#5 Conor McGregor wants a new Challenge after MMA -- a move to WWE?

Will Conor McGregor make the move to WWE?

Conor McGregor has been a two-division Champion in UFC. In fact, he was the first person to hold both belts together simultaneously.

Advertisement

He has been an immense force in the world of MMA, helping to boost the popularity of the sport in the United States, Ireland, and globally.

With that being said... it's safe to say that Conor McGregor has almost achieved it all in the world of MMA. He might have been defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he has broken UFC PPV sales records again and again.

So when it is said that 'Conor McGregor retires from UFC and MMA', then it has to be understood that McGregor wants to try his hand someplace new.

With WWE being something that has been linked to McGregor multiple times, a move to the company might not totally be out of place. With WrestleMania 35 in two weeks, Conor McGregor might make an appearance in the world of professional wrestling.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement