UFC News: Conor McGregor upset with Dana White over Jorge Masvidal comment

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
92   //    30 Jul 2019, 03:29 IST

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal


What's the story?

Conor McGregor is not a person who shies away from a challenge. Dana White talked about the fact that Conor McGregor was not at all happy with the fact that White had called Jorge Masvidal too big for him.

In case you didn't know...

Jorge Masvidal has been on a good run lately. He was able to knock out Darren Till in one of the biggest upsets in UFC. He came to the notice of the entire world with that knockout. He then followed that up with an even more high profile knockout of Ben Askren.

In the fight, he started off with a flying knee to the head of Askren, which was enough to knock him out. The KO caught everyone by surprise and it was also the first time that anyone was able to defeat Askren in a fight.

The heart of the matter

Dana White spoke about how McGregor had told him that he was unhappy with White saying that Masvidal was too big for him. He said that McGregor would fight anyone.

"'‘That pisses me off that you said he’s too big for me,'” White said McGregor told him. “I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again: This guy will fight anybody, and I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not. I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.” - h/t MMA Junkie

He added that if there was ever a point where it came down to McGregor and Masvidal fighting, it would be something that White and he would have a fight over.

What's next?

Conor McGregor might be set for a return extremely soon. For the moment, it appears he might be a part of UFC 242.

UFC Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal
