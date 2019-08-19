UFC News: Conor McGregor verbally agrees to fight surprise opponent

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

What's the story?

UFC mega-star Conor McGregor has verbally agreed to a boxing match with WBO European Middleweight champion Luke Keeler.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Irish boxing prospect announced that he spoke to McGregor over the phone and the pair have agreed to fight each other inside of the boxing ring.

In case you didn't know...

Last week McGregor found himself in hot water once again, after a video surfaced of him appearing to strike an elderly gentleman in a pub in Dublin.

Luke Keeler apparently took exception to the video and publicly reprimanded McGregor with the following tweet...

Sad to see @TheNotoriousMMA stoop so low, did the same to a friend of mine couple of years ago and still walking around acting the gangster, I’d be happy to put him in his place if he had the balls to step in a ring again ?? https://t.co/SSnAoQmr4K — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) August 15, 2019

The heart of the matter

During an interview with IrishBoxing.com Keeler broke the sensational news that McGregor had reached out and agreed to take the fight.

I don't want to get into it too much, but I know he wasn't happy about the call out. He is not happy. The fight community in Ireland is small enough and Crumlin isn't too far from Ballyfermot - and I heard he wasn't happy with the timing of it. He rang me and we had a few words. I told him the fight was there to be made and he was all for it. He agreed to fight over the phone.

What's next?

Despite managing to steal the headlines nearly every day, things never seem to become any clearer in the world of Conor McGregor. Every time his name is mentioned it seems that a new opponent is being lined up for the controversial Irishman.

While it does seem unlikely that the next move in McGregor's career would be a boxing match with Keeler, it would be unwise to rule out anything completely as we have learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the career of The Notorious Conor McGregor.