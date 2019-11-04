UFC News: Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal served to him

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has always maintained the fact that he is not afraid to go up against anyone, and his past record will not tell you otherwise! He took up the fight against Nate Diaz within a short turn around time as his earlier opponent Rafael Dos Anjos ended up breaking his foot during training, and at a different weight class than his own.

McGregor later followed it up by making an audacious transition from MMA to Boxing and signed up for a multi-million dollar pay-day as he took on boxing's future hall of famer, the undefeated Floyd 'The Money' Mayweather on his first fight inside a boxing ring.

Masvidal too big for McGregor?

So when Dana White stated in a press-conference that he thinks that Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal is 'too big' for McGregor, the Irishman certainly didn't take it too kindly. McGregor said that he is willing to fight whoever is put in front of him, including Masvidal.

In connection to this, after his huge sensational performance against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Masvidal was asked about his views on McGregor's possible return to the UFC, and while answering the question, 'Gamebred' lambasted the former 'champ-champ', McGregor and claimed that McGregor is afraid to fight him because he knows that Masvidal would mess him up bad.

McGregor wants his 'three piece and a soda'

Now McGregor took to Twitter and used Masvidal's signature line to hint at the fact that he wants Masvidal served to him.

Hey @burgerking, could I get a 3 piece with a soda and a side of chick box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks.

Masvidal became famous for his 'three-piece and soda' line at a backstage encounter with Leon Edwards who gave Gamebred a mouthful, following which Masvidal landed heavy blows on the Englishman, and later said he gave Edwards a three-piece and the soda.

If this fight comes to fruition, it will be a massive fight between two crafty and deadly strikers and the UFC will definitely make huge money out of it.