UFC News: Conor McGregor climbs one spot in pound for pound rankings ahead of Donald Cerrone clash

Published Dec 27, 2019

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor is returning to the Octagon after over a year. The Irishman faces Donald Cerrone in an epic welterweight clash in the headliner of UFC 246 on 18 January inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of his comeback, UFC has updated the list of pound for pound rankings and to the surprise of many, even though he hasn't won a fight since 2016, the outspoken and charismatic Irishman has climbed one spot up to #13.

Per UFC president Dana White, if McGregor manages to get past Cerrone, he will be next in line for a second crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC lightweight title after the latter locks horns with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Speaking on the Stephen A. Smith show, White said -

"He has been training hard, he has been getting ready for this moment. The problem is, Stephen A. you've seen this, not just in fighting but in other sports, when a guy has 100 and something million dollars, he's young, he's famous and now he is unbelievably rich, it is hard to keep the train on the tracks for some guys. That has definitely been Conor McGregor."

"I think he is at a point now where he realizes he needs to get his act together. This win over 'Cowboy' Cerrone if he can pull it off is crucial in his career right now and his future. So, he is taking it very serious, he wants to stay active. That is why this fight is at 170 and hopefully we will get three good fights from him this year."