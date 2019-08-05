UFC News: Controversial fighter wrecks Jon Jones on Twitter

Jon Jones.

What's the story?

Dillon Danis knows exactly how to use social media to push someone's buttons and the Bellator fighter's latest target, as surprising as it may sound, is Jon Jones.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion posted a tweet after Robbie Lawler's loss to Colby Covington at UFC Newark, which read, "Robbie just let the whole world down."

Danis saw this as the perfect opportunity to fire off a personal jibe at Jones. Danis wrote, "Something you should know about!" Jones wasn't Danis' only point of focus as he even went on to criticize Colby Convington's performance against Lawler.

Dillon Danis' ticket to fame was being Conor McGregor's training partner during the Irishman's camp for the Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202.

Danis was tasked with improving McGregor's grappling skills, which were noticeably exposed during the Notorious One's loss to Diaz in their first outing. Danis has been accused of trying to be a McGregor rip-off as he is consistently aggressive with his comments in his interviews and on social media.

He was infamously attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian's resounding victory over McGregor at UFC 229. It has been reported that Danis was heard hurling anti-Muslim slurs during the fight.

The interesting part about it all was that Danis has never been a part of the active UFC roster. The New York-based Middleweight made his professional MMA debut in April 2018 in a win against Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. He has fought only once since then, which was also a victory that came against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June earlier this year. He currently holds a 2-0 record and is waiting on the details of his next Bellator fight.

The heart of the matter

Jon Jones took to his twitter handle and tweeted the following in the aftermath of Lawlers's loss to Covington:

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

Danis responded to the tweet by cryptically alluding to Jones' murky history of landing into trouble on countless occasions:

something you should know a lot about 🤔 https://t.co/U34LxG7WOg — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 3, 2019

Before Danis targeted Jones, he put out a tweet in which he ripped into Covington:

'El Jefe' is a troll of the highest order.

What's next?

While we don't mind some entertaining back-and-forth, it's sometimes best to not engage with online trolls. However, will Bones send out a fitting response to Danis?