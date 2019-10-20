UFC News: Controversy surrounds decision to overturn Greg Hardy win; reversal may follow

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 32 // 20 Oct 2019, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy may not have been in the UFC for long, but there's already a lot of controversy surrounding him. In his debut fight, he was disqualified for hitting his opponent with a knee, while said opponent was on the mat.

Following UFC Boston, it appears controversy refuses to leave Hardy's side. His win over Ben Sosoli at Boston was overturned and declared a no-contest for the apparent illegal use of an inhaler.

Given the outrage over his use of the inhaler, this was not unexpected. Now, it appears the overturning of the decision may be reversed if Hardy follows through.

Greg Hardy's use of an inhaler at UFC Boston

At Boston, Greg Hardy was set to fight Ben Sosoli. Heading into the bout, he was the strong favorite.

However, for the first time in his MMA career, Hardy was unable to finish his opponent. The fight went all three rounds, but here is where the controversy arises. Between the second and the third round, Hardy made use of the albuterol inhaler. The Massachusetts State Athletic Commission inspector standing by questioned if the inhaler had been approved, to which Hardy replied that it was USADA approved. He made use of the inhaler and went on to fight in the third round, following which he got his Decision win.

While he was fighting, extreme outrage was the chief emotion outside the cage. The UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Marc Ratner stated that the use of the inhaler was completely illegal, while Jeff Novitzky, the UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, said that the albuterol inhaler was allowed as long as it did not cross the threshold.

By the end of the night, it was confirmed that the decision win for Hardy had been overturned to a no contest.

Grounds for reversal of the overturned decision

According to a report by MMA Fighting, the inhaler is not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), unless in doses of more than 1600 micrograms in 24 hours. Given that the inhaler can only release 108 micrograms per dose, it is highly improbable that Hardy violated any law.

What's more, it appears that Massachusetts' books have no rule on what may be consumed during an event. Hardy's asthma has been publicized and is a matter of public record.

Advertisement

The cage inspector might be to blame as he seemingly gave him permission to use the inhaler. The fact that he asked is on video. What's worse, Hardy had disclosed his use of the inhaler on the pre-fight questionnaire but no one had followed up on it.

With all of this in mind, there is a chance that if Hardy does bring this up, then the overturning might well be reversed.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest UFC News and Rumors!