UFC News: Corey Anderson isn't next in line for a shot at the Light Heavyweight Title, says Dana White

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 29 Jul 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Corey Anderson

What's the story?

At the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked if Light Heavyweight sensation Corey Anderson was next in line for Jon Jones' title now that the latter has successfully beaten the likes of Alexander Gustaffson, Anthony Smith, and very recently, bested Thiago Santos.

When asked about Jones' next potential challenger, White firmly stressed on the fact that Anderson is indeed not the next one in line for a shot at the 205 division title.

In case you didn't know...

TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC having beaten Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Lafiti in his last three Octagon outings. Anderson's latest win in the UFC was in December of 2018 at UFC 232 when he defeated Lafiti via unanimous decision.

Anderson made his UFC debut at UFC 181 in a winning effort against Justin Jones, also holds prominent wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Tom Lawlor, as well.

The heart of the matter

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is pretty much sitting comfortably on top of the Light Heavyweight rankings with no potential worthy title contenders

Corey Anderson, who has been on a three-fight winning streak recently, was reported to be Jones' next title challenger, as per ESPN's Ariel Helwani. However, Dana White has turned down those reports, as he simply stated "no" when asked if Anderson and Jones will meet again in the Octagon. (H/T: MMA Mania)

”Corey Anderson has turned down about 50 fights in the last month.- Dana White stated at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference."

What's next?

As of right now, a title fight between Jon Jones and Corey Anderson doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. However, Jones' next Light Heavyweight Title contender could very well be Polish heavy hitter Jan Blachowicz, who is currently fresh off a dominant win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 239.