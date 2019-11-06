UFC News: Corey Anderson on why his KO of Johnny Walker puts him ahead of Dominick Reyes for a title shot

Corey Anderson is now the #5 ranked fighter in the UFC Light Heavyweight division following his knockout of Brazilian Johnny Walker. UFC President Dana White stated that the fight that makes the most sense now is Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes, but Anderson isn't willing to accept that.

Anderson even stated in his post-fight press conference that if UFC doesn't give him a title shot against Jones, they might as well release him. Although Anderson showed a lot of respect to Chris Weidman, he went on to reveal why his knockout of Johnny Walker is more relevant than Reyes' win over Weidman.

“My case is he knocked out Chris Weidman, and I just knocked out the hype train. Chris Weidman had how many losses in his last fights? Chris is my guy and I love him to death, we trained together, I helped him [prepare for] Luke Rockhold. Nothing against him at all. (H/T BJPenn.com)

While Anderson called Weidman a great Mixed Martial Artist, he also said that his win over Walker is more relevant because the Brazillian had a lot of hype surrounding him ahead of their UFC 244 clash and was being pushed to become the next title challenger:

Dominick Reyes, he had a slow build like me. We’re probably in the same place. Chris Weidman was the champ, but the keyword there is ‘was.’ And right now, Johnny Walker is the guy they wanted to be the champ. [He had] that ‘it factor,’ and I destroyed the it factor, so put him back at the back of the bus and move me to the front.”

In all likelihood, it looks like Anderson will have to wait it out. If Dana White thinks that Dominick Reyes is deserving of the next crack at Jones, then it's going to be tough for Anderson to get an immediate opportunity.