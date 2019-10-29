UFC News: Corey Anderson reveals why he agreed to fight Johnny Walker

Corey Anderson

Prior to his UFC 244 scrap against Johnny Walker, UFC Light Heavyweight hard-hitter Corey Anderson spoke with MMA Fighting. During the interaction, 'Overtime' revealed why he decided to take up a fight against Johnny Walker.

Corey Anderson's last outing in the Octagon

Anderson last competed in the UFC back in 2018 when he stepped into the Octagon on December 29th at UFC 232 against Ilir Lafiti. Prior to his fight against Lafiti, Anderson had defeated both Patrick Cummins and Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 128 and UFC Fight Night 134, respectively.

As seen in his last Octagon outing, Anderson comprehensively defeated Lafiti and won the bout via unanimous decision. Following the win, Anderson vouched for a shot at Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Championship; however, the UFC had other ideas for him and instead booked him in a fight against Johnny Walker.

'Overtime' reveals why he agreed to fight Johnny Walker

Having missed out on a shot at Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight title, Corey Anderson is now determined to put in the work that is needed for him to get a shot at the 205-pound title. While speaking to MMA Fighting, Anderson claimed that the whole point of taking up a fight against Walker is because the former feels it's the needle mover. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“They pretty much told me, ‘The needle doesn’t move on you. That’s the whole point of taking this fight. It’s the needle mover. If you think of all the guys in the light heavyweight division, and who they say should be fighting Jon Jones next, and who they think will be the one to beat Jon Jones, they all say Johnny Walker. I’ll beat Johnny Walker, and everybody will say he was a one-trick pony, he wasn’t as good as we thought he was, and Corey Anderson still sucks. That’s just how they do me. No matter who I beat or how I win, I’m not that guy who’s flashy.”

When is Corey Anderson returning to the UFC?

Corey Anderson will be competing in his first fight of 2019 on 2nd November when he steps back into the cage against Johnny Walker.

