UFC News: Corey Anderson urges to be released if he doesn't get Jon Jones title shot

Corey Anderson is coming off one of his most important victories in recent times, getting a finish on an up-and-coming Johnny Walker. There was some controversy around the finish due to the behavior of Corey Anderson, taunting Walker after finishing him despite there being no actual beef between the two.

Corey Anderson is now one of the two men who have a legitimate claim to facing Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The other contender, of course, is Dominick Reyes, who is coming off a devastating knockout of former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman.

When talking to MMA Junkie, Corey Anderson made a case for getting a title shot:

“Now I can say I deserve the title shot. I’m the only one in the top 10 that has beat two top-five guys. Dominick Reyes got Chris Weidman. Chris is my man, but he wasn’t on the up and up. Glover Teixeira fought Jon Jones. Ilir Latifi is a powerhouse, and I set records on Pat Cummins. I beat them all. Let’s do it at the end of January."

He was proud about derailing the Johnny Walker hype train and when asked how he would react if UFC passed on him for a title shot, he simply stated "Release me":

“Release me. If you don’t want to give me what I’ve earned, let me go. I’m hot. I’ve proved my worth. I’ll go somewhere where somebody’s gonna respect me. A lot of people feel like you need the UFC. … I don’t need the UFC.

He affirmed that he loves his job and the platform it gives him but was very adamant that the title shot is what he deserved. He said that if it meant quitting and working a 9-5 job, he would do it or simply go somewhere where his value is appreciated more.

Corey Anderson certainly has a claim to a title shot but the UFC has reportedly told him that he isn't a needle mover, which is probably why they may delay his title shot further.

