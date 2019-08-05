UFC News: Cormier not sold on third fight with Jon Jones

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

What’s the story?

Earlier today it was reported that UFC President Dana White was looking to book a heavyweight fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones – before the former calls time on his stunning career in mixed martial arts.

However, in a recent conversation with MMAFighting, Cormier indicated that he doesn’t necessarily feel a third fight with Jones is necessary, stating that his legacy is already secured in the UFC…

“When it comes to Jones, I know now with all that I’ve accomplished, I don’t need that fight. I’ll be fine regardless but it will be something we revisit, me and my team, my management and everybody else and we’ll see if it’s something we want to do. Ultimately it will be my decision. Things are different. I feel like Jones is competing so many times because he has to try and regain the faith of the fans, but also retake his place in the sport and I did that. My place is secure with no question marks, no issues in regards in what I’ve done. It would ultimately be up to me to see what I want to do.”

In case you didn’t know…

On the previous occasions that Jones and Cormier have crossed paths, the fight has been held in the light heavyweight division and Jones has walked out victorious (although their match up at UFC214 was later declared a No Contest).

The heart of the matter…

Cormier had initially intended to retire in May of this year after his 40th birthday, however, he has been tempted to stick around to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic later this month. Seemingly all thoughts of retirement have been put on ice.

Jones and Cormier have a long standing and bitter rivalry. One might assume that Cormier’s recent comments are intended to get under Jones’ skin as much as they supposed to be taken literally.

What’s next?

Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic on August 17th at UFC 241. What happens after that remains a mystery, but you can bet Dana White will be rubbing his hands together at the potential monetary gains from a final instalment in the Jones – Cormier trilogy.

