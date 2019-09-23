UFC News: Covington claims 'scared' Diaz turned down a fight at MSG in 2018

UFC 225: Covington vs Dos Anjos

Controversial UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has revealed that he came close to agreeing a fight with Nick Diaz in 2018 - only for the popular Stockton-based fighter to walk away from negotiations.

Diaz has been out-of-action since 2015 and is officially retired from the sport of mixed martial arts, however many returns to the octagon have been teased over the years.

Covington, on the other hand, is absolutely excelling in the UFC and is currently still considered to be the number one contender for the welterweight belt, despite stalling negotiations for his next fight.

Diaz vs Covington

Colby Covington has made a habit of rubbing his fellow professionals up the wrong way in recent years. One fighter who has made no secret of his disdain for Covington is Nick Diaz, who just last month publicly called Colby out, telling the California-native to 'step into his range'.

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Covington has alleged that the UFC attempted to book a fight between him and Diaz last year, only for Diaz to ultimately reject the offer...

I think Nick Diaz is really starting to see the effects of CTE, he’s a mumbling, stumbling little dummy. The guy’s hooked on weed. He needs to get hooked on phonics. That guy’s embarrassing man. He’s taking way too many shots to the head to be talking like that to the welterweight king Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. So there’s not really much to say. I hope he enjoys retirement. We all know he’s scared to fight because he was offered a fight contract last year, MSG and he turned it down like the little b*tch, a little Stockton soy boy he is. Nick Diaz has the Stockton slap, but that ain’t got sh*t on me and what I got: MAGA bombs.”

It is well known that Nick Diaz has continued his training regime during his four-year absence from the sport, so a return to elite competition remains very much on the cards.

Diaz is yet to offer a response to Colby's most recent claims, but there is very little doubt that the outspoken Diaz will have something to say about Covington in the very near future...