UFC News: Nick Diaz responds to Colby Covington; asks Chaos to step into his range

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 44 // 28 Aug 2019, 06:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nick Diaz sends a warning to Covington

UFC Welterweight veteran Nick Diaz was recently in conversation with TMZ Sports and during the recent interview, the Stockton based fighter responded to former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington.

Nick Diaz' legacy in UFC

Nick Diaz was signed to the UFC in 2003 and made his promotional debut with a win over Jeremy Jackson at UFC 44.

Diaz then made his return to the Octagon at UFC 47 when he faced Robbie Lawler at the PPV. Despite Lawler being the favorite, Diaz secured an impressive knockout win over him after taunting him in the second round.

In 2007, Diaz signed a two-fight deal with PRIDE Fighting Championships and for his first fight in the promotion, Diaz faced Lightweight Champion Takanori Gomi in a non-title fight. Much like the Lawler fight, Gomi started out the bout in a strong fashion but Diaz's standup and boxing certainly gave him the advantage over his opponent as he won the fight via submission.

At UFC 137, Diaz was initially scheduled to make his second return to the promotion facing Georges St-Pierre, however, Diaz was replaced by Carlos Condit for the bout. The UFC eventually announced a fight between Diaz and B.J. Penn for the event with the former winning the fight.

Following a loss to Carlos Condit at UFC 143, Diaz was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after testing positive. At UFC 158, Diaz made his return to the UFC, losing to GSP in a highly awaited fight. Later in the year, Diaz retired from the sport of MMA but made his return at UFC 183 against Anderson Silva.

On September 14, 2015, Diaz was once again suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for five years and was fined $165,000 following his failed drug test of marijuana metabolics at UFC 183. In April of 2018, Diaz accepted a one-year USADA sanction for failing to report his whereabouts to USADA. As of now, Diaz is eligible to compete once again.

Nick Diaz responds to Colby Covington

While speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, Diaz laid down the challenge to controversial UFC Welterweight Colby Covington, stating that the Californian is not a hard guy to find. Diaz further asked Covington to step into his range if he wants a fight. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I’m not gonna sit here and call the man a liar. I never heard about it, I just found out. If you wanna fight, you know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Step in my motherf**king range right here. Come at me, bro.”