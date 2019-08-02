UFC News: Cris Cyborg posts a graphic photo of serious forehead injury

Cyborg vs. Spencer.

What's the story?

Cris Cyborg has experienced unique situations in the UFC that she's never encountered in her storied career. The first was a resounding loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

It's astonishing to think of it, but Cyborg had never suffered a serious cut until she got busted open at the hands of Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.

If the photo she posted is anything to go by, her first proper cut is a pretty deep one as well.

In case you didn't know...

Cris Cyborg took on Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 and managed to put on a dominant performance against her relatively inexperienced opponent. Cyborg notched a unanimous decision victory against the durable Spencer, who, despite putting on a valiant performance, suffered her first pro MMA loss in the process.

The aftermath of the fight has been controversial, to say the least. The former UFC Featherweight Champion's fight against Spencer was her final bout on the current contract and renewal seems unlikely considering her rocky relationship with the boss.

Dana White and Cyborg have indulged in a verbal tirade that just keeps getting murkier as time passes on. Cyborg has accused Dana White of being a liar and has demanded a public apology.

Cyborg wants the rematch against Nunes but White has claimed that the Brazilian has always expressed her fear to commit to a sequel. Contract negotiations are expected to take place soon, however, in the meantime, Cyborg has a massive gash on her head that needs to heal.

The heart of the matter

As the graphic photo may contain sensitive content that may not be of appropriate viewing for everyone, we've just linked it here if you wish to take a look. You're being warned - it's nasty!

Cyborg put up the following caption along with the photo, asking the fans to guess the number of stitches she got to close the wound:

I could see my skull after #UFC240! Guess how many stitches this cut required in the comments and then click the link in my IG bio to see how many the doctor gave me!

What's next?

Cyborg wants Nunes. Dana White wants Cyborg vs. Nunes 2. The fans want to see two of the greatest female fighters go at it again. The disagreements between both parties are being ironed out as we speak and we can only hope that Cyborg signs a new contract and gets back into the Octagon for another round with Nunes. If nothing works out, Scott Coker should provide Cyborg with a lucrative alternative.