UFC News: Cris Cyborg receives offer to join rival company after Dana White apparently releases her

What's the story?

Cris Cyborg and Dana White's disputes have been public enough for all to see. The publicity that the two have received as the exchanged jibes at each other over the internet saw the MMA world waiting in trepidation of the final line being cross.

It appeared that the line was crossed when Dana White announced she was 'free and clear' to do what she wanted and that he would not be matching any offers for her. There is now, already an offer for Cyborg's services. Bellator President Scott Coker has made it public that he would love to sign Cyborg and that he was going to be reaching out to her according to a report by MMA Junkie.

In case you didn't know...

Dana White had an extended interview with Laura Sanko in which he stated that Cris Cyborg's accusations for mistreatment were nothing more than a 'smokescreen' to hide the fact that she did not want to face Amanda Nunes again.

He went on to say that he had understood what she wanted and would not be matching any offers for her, as she was 'free and clear' to join any organization of her choosing where she would get the easy fights to match her taste.

The heart of the matter

Bellator's President Scott Coker has displayed a lot of interest in signing Cris Cybor already. He told MMA Junkie that he was going to be calling Cris Cyborg's agent in the next five minutes when he heard that she might be released.

“That’s great news. I’ll be calling (Cyborg’s manager) Audie (Attar) in the next five minutes.”

While the release has not been made official yet, Dana White made matters clear that he was not interested in retaining Cyborg.

Coker also said that he was going to make sure that White's words were followed by an actual release for Cyborg.

What's next?

Cris Cyborg might soon be joining Bellator as she has a past history of working with Coker, who promoted her fights when she was fighting for Strikeforce.