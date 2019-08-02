UFC News: Cris Cyborg tells Dana White to stop lying

Cris Cyborg and Dana White

What's the story?

One of the feuds that have taken over the world of UFC and MMA recently is the one between Cris 'Cyborg' and Dana White. The two have been at each others' throats and have exchanged jibes over mainstream media and during interviews.

Now, the two have finally come face-to-face with each other. In a behind the scenes video released on her YouTube channel from UFC 240 via MMA Junkie, Cris Cyborg was shown confronting the UFC President Dana White. The two exchanged words, and it appears that things might be coming down if their interaction is anything to judge by.

In case you didn't know...

There have been weeks of back-and-forth in the media between Dana White and Cris Cyborg. White has said again and again that Cyborg has turned down a rematch with Nunes, while Cyborg has accused White of making her enter the fight without signing a new contract.

She has also said that she has never turned down a fight with Nunes and claimed that she asked White for a rematch immediately after her KO loss to Nunes last December. She, however, has maintained that she wanted to sign a new contract because her fight with Spencer was the last fight on her current one.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Cris Cyborg asked about a post-fight bonus and also showed him the deep cut she had suffered. However, then things got serious in the backstage video, as Cyborg told Dana White to stop lying.

White said that he was not lying about anything.

Cyborg went on to say that he had been lying about her not wanting a fight.

"But you are saying I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight. I’m not scared."

White confirmed that he wanted to do that fight. He said that he was not aware if Cyborg knew how it had played out with the management. He also said that he wanted to do the fight.

He went on to clarify to Cyborg about what she had heard, saying that whenever she heard him saying stuff, it was not necessarily the truth.

It appears the two of them have reached a point of understanding with each other.

What's next?

White has claimed that he was optimistic about signing a new contract with Cris Cyborg and that he really wanted for Cyborg to face Amanda Nunes.