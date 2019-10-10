UFC News: Dan Ige reveals plans for his next fight

Dan Ige

It seems like Dan Ige might have to wait a little bit more to reach his aim of being a ranked fighter. But an opportunity might also be right around the corner for the 28-year-old Hawaiian.

During Tuesday’s media day for Dominance MMA, Ige disclosed what fight he has lined up next, and how it would help him to reach his goal.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Dan Ige's next fight to be in 2020

Although Ige’s initial goal was to be ranked before this year ended, he is ready to give himself a bit of extension and make use of his first fight early next year to get himself the much-awaited ranking.

“We write down goals and sometimes we don’t get them in within our timeline but that only makes me hungrier. My goal was to be ranked by the end of 2019, and it looks like it’s going to happen in 2020, but I’m going to hit that goal regardless of the date and I will be ranked early next year.”

It is yet to be announced who Ige’s opponent will be, but according to him, it is someone who is a ranked fighter.

“I don’t have a bout agreement yet. But I can say that I will be fighting early next year and it will be against a ranked opponent.”

It is certainly high time that Ige got his share of high profile fights, given how he bounced back from the decision loss against Julio Arce on his UFC debut last year and went on to win four consecutive bouts against the likes of Mike Santiago by TKO, Danny Henry by Submission, and Kevin Aguilar and Jordan Griffin by Unanimous Decision.

