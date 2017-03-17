UFC News: Dana White accuses the Diaz brothers of turning down fights repeatedly

Dana White fails to understand why Nick and Nate Diaz keep turning down big-time fights.

The Diaz Brothers have always had a love-hate relationship with Dana White. (* Credits- ZUFFA LLC)

What’s the story?

UFC President Dana White accused Nick and Nate Diaz of repeatedly turning down big-time fights offered to them by the UFC on TMZ. White emphasised that he has no idea why Stockton’s most famous brothers keep turning down high-profile offers. You can watch the interview below:

In case you didn’t know...

Nick and Nate Diaz are one of the most popular fighters in the sport of MMA and while Nick has been a big Pay-Per-View draw for several years, his younger brother Nate gained global notoriety after his pair of classic fights against current UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor at UFC 196 and UFC 202 respectively.

The heart of the matter

In the months following Nate Diaz’s last fight at UFC 202, White and the UFC have offered Nate and Nick several lucrative PPV fights, including a UFC 209 title-fight deal to Nick Diaz. Considering that, a perplexed White gave his thoughts on the brothers from the ‘209’-

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick too, yeah.” After being probed for the reason behind them turning down said fights, White kept it brief- “No, no idea”.

Furthermore, White stated that a big reason behind Nate refusing the multitude of deals being offered to him for his Octagon return is that he may still be waiting for his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

What’s next?

With rumours circulating of a potential Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor boxing match in June or September of this year, Nate won’t be getting his rubber match with ‘Notorious’ anytime soon.

On the other hand, Nick Diaz recently turned down a title shot against UFC champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 209. Nick’s MMA future remains uncertain.

Author’s take

Nate raked in millions of dollars last year owing to his fights with McGregor and seems to be content on waiting for the Conor-Floyd money-fight circus to end. Regardless, just in case Nate decides to lace up his UFC gloves, an interim-UFC Lightweight title fight between himself and Tony Ferguson would be an excellent matchup to keep him busy this year.

Meanwhile, there seems to be an air of mystery surrounding the older Diaz brother. Regardless of when and if Nick ever competes again, it’s safe to say that his legacy is already secure as one of the most dynamic fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

