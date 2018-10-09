UFC News: Dana White addresses a potential rematch plan between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 weigh-ins

What's the story?

Despite the post-fight melee at UFC 229, UFC President Dana White has stated that former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor has called in for a UFC 229 rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In case you didn't know...

This past Saturday evening at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful title defence in the UFC by defeating the former champion, Conor McGregor.

At UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov won the UFC Lightweight Championship following a dominant performance over Al Iaquinta and this past weekend in Vegas, The Eagle was absolutely dominant in his win over The Notorious One, who submitted in the fourth round of the fight.

Following the conclusion of the bout, however, all hell broke loose, as members of both Team Khabib and Team McGregor engaged in an absolutely wild brawl against each other, with Nurmagomedov thrashing the Irishman's fellow SBG teammate Dillon Danis at cageside.

The heart of the matter

The UFC Lightweight Division has once again been struck with controversy, this time due to current division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent act of madness following his win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. And with Khabib's UFC future currently in the hands of the Nevada Athletic Commission, his arch-rival Conor McGregor has pretty much made it clear that he is certainly looking forward to the rematch against the Dagestani in the near future.

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

UFC President Dana White recently spoke with ESPN and addressed McGregor's rematch clause against Khabib and claimed that the first order of business is to make sure that Khabib and the commission deal with the entire mess which the Dagestani initiated at UFC 229. (H/T: Sherdog)

"First of all, he [Nurmagomedov] has to go before the commission. We have to see what’s gonna happen with Khabib with this whole mess. But Conor McGregor has already called me wanting a rematch. That’s what happened with Conor. We’ll see what happens with Khabib and we’ll see what’s next.”- Dana White stated on ESPN's “First Take” Monday.

What's next?

As of right now, the future of both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor still seems pretty unclear and it'll be interesting to see if the UFC actually move forward with an immediate rematch between the pair.