UFC News: Dana White calls Tito Ortiz 'dumbest' living thing

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
37   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:18 IST

GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet
GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet

What's the story?

Dana White, the President of UFC, is no stranger to a feud or two with rivals he has made over his many years in the Mixed Martial Arts business.

Recent weeks has seen a new feud arise for the UFC President, when he took on his new rival, Oscar De La Hoya, with both promoters throwing barbed comments at each other.

However, over his long history in the business, De La Hoya is not the only rival White has made over the years. Another such rival is none other than Tito Ortiz.

Dana White took the time out of his day to shoot down Ortiz's credibility, calling the fighter extremely 'stupid' among other things.

In case you didn't know...

Things started to heat up between UFC and Golden Boy Promotions owner, Oscar De La Hoya when the owner of UFC's rival provided a narrative that the UFC does not pay their fighters well.

This was not an assertion that White would take lying down, going out of his way to even show how much money had been paid to Ortiz during his bouts in UFC.

Ortiz's involvement in the narrative of UFC not paying their workers struck White badly, and he lashed out.

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview on the Barstools Sports Podcast, White shot off on Ortiz, calling him De La Hoya weird and a liar, but also asserting just how stupid he thought Ortiz was.

"Tito Ortiz is one of the dumbest creatures walking the face of the Earth right now. If you take all living things and put them in a barrel, Tito is the dumbest out of everything. This is the guy who’s giving him most of the information, I would have to assume, unless Oscar De La Hoya is just crazier than I thought and I think he’s a complete f***ing nut.” (H/T The MacLife)
He called out Ortiz for his stupidity and in turn De La Hoya crazy for believing anything that Ortiz is telling him.

What's next?

The feud between White and De La Hoya seems to be heating up to a crazy extent at the moment, and unless something drastic happens, this is one feud which might not end anytime soon.

