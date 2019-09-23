UFC News: Dana White confirms $50,000 BMF Belt will be handed over by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the much-discussed BMF belt will be awarded to the winner of the clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 by none other Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The BMF Belt

The BMF Belt is a one of a kind prize that has gone viral on social media ever since Nate Diaz challenged Jorge Masvidal at UFC 241, claiming he wanted to defend his 'baddest motherf***er in the game belt'.

The UFC have truly capitalised on the viral craze. Not only did they immediately book the fight to headline UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden, but Dana White has confirmed that they are getting a physical BMF Belt made to be awarded to the winner - and the belt will not come cheap either, when asked about how much the UFC paid to make the belt White had the following to say...

“That’s a good question.I think it’s gonna be like, I think the belt’s like 50 grand.” (TMZ Sports)

The Rock

We reported earlier this month that Jorge Masvidal wanted Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to be the man to award him the BMF belt should he win at UFC 244, and it now seems all but confirmed that The Rock will in fact be the man to crown the first BMF Champion, as Dana White confirmed during his interview with TMZ.

“He’s gonna do it. He’s taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants.”

With the news of The Rock's involvement, the viral sensation that is Diaz vs Masvidal for the BMF Belt continues to grow, and with six weeks still remaining until the event on November 2nd, there may still be many surprises in store on our journey to this marquis event.