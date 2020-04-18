UFC News - Dana White confirms promotion will resume action from May 9

Dana White is optimistic about the fact that UFC will be off and running like usual very soon.

White recently held an invite-only teleconference to address the promotion's current predicament.

UFC president Dana White is optimistic about the fact that UFC will be off and running like usual very soon and when it does, apparently sometime in May, there will be a lot of work to do, which includes setting the 'Fight Island' ball rolling. (h/t MMA Fighting)

White recently held an invite-only teleconference to address the promotion's current predicament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its plans for the future. The UFC frontman also reassured his staff that the promotion will be back with a bang very soon.

White said the promotion will resume live events from May 9 and continue to hold weekly events from thereon. He revealed that the promotion is trying to hold these events at its APEX facility, but that isn't confirmed yet.

Dana also mentioned that the 'Fight Island' will be ready by late May or early June and once it does, the promotion will make up on the four events it was forced to shelve, due to the ongoing pandemic.

White apparently blasted the media during the conference for inaccurate reporting regarding the promotion's plan for the now called off UFC 249 pay-per-view and insisted that “The media are not your friends.” White also said that the fighters won't be pressurized to compete and the choice of competing during the ongoing pandemic will lie exclusively on them.