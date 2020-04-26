Dominick Cruz

At UFC 249, Dominick Cruz will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost four years, as the former UFC Bantamweight Champion will get an opportunity to regain his title from reigning champion Henry Cejudo.

Dana White defends Dominick Cruz's title shot

In the co-main event of UFC 249, Dominick Cruz will be competing for the first time since December of 2016, as the former Bantamweight kingpin will look to cut short Henry Cejudo's title reign in what will be his first defense of the Bantamweight Championship.

While the UFC Bantamweight Division is stacked with the likes of Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Jose Aldo, many fans believed that Cruz was not worthy of a shot at the title in what will be his first fight in almost four years.

However, UFC President Dana White thinks otherwise, as he told ESPN that Dom Cruz still remains as one of the very best fighters in the world and despite the injury troubles, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is still looked at as one of the best at what he does. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“He’s still one of the best in the world. He’s one of the best in the world. He’s a guy who has been incredibly plagued with injuries throughout his career. But, he’s still looked at as one of the best in the world.”- White told ESPN on Instagram.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for May 9th and will be headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. The card will also feature the likes of Francis Ngannou, Donald Cerrone, and Michelle Waterson among other notable names.