UFC News: Dana White expresses concern over veteran fighter injuring his knee

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 Dec 2019, 18:26 IST SHARE

Dana White

Grappling contests are popular among MMA fighters to stay in shape and be in touch with one's fighting instincts in between bigger fights. They are mostly safer that all-out contests that take place inside the Octagon.

But as Cub Swanson recently found out, accidents can happen on the mat as well. MMA Junkie reported on what happened to the veteran when he competed in a grappling match at QUINTET Ultra.

Swanson suffers major injury to his knee

QUINTET Ultra being a team-based event, Swanson participated on behalf of Team WEC and went up against Jake Shields of Team Strikeforce. But it was not going to be Swanson's night on Thursday.

He not only lost the bout to Shields, but also sustained a critical left knee injury on the mat. Later on Friday, Swanson took to Instagram to report that he had, in fact, torn his ACL ligament and meniscus cartilage.

In the post-fight conference, UFC President Dana White, who was also present at the event, shared the concerns and expressed sympathy for Swanson.

"These grappling things for them are supposed to be fun and go out and you have some of the best in the world grappling against each other. These are the type of things can happen. That was a really good submission that he had him and his knee popped out. So, he’s getting an MRI today, and we’ll see where it’s at. Hopefully it will be something that just needs some physical therapy and not surgery. I hate it."

Swanson's latest outing under the banner was at UFC Tampa against Kron Gracie, where he not only won but bagged the 'Fight of the Night' bonus in a unanimous decision victory.

Watch UFC 245 featuring Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington Live and Exclusive in India on 15th December 2019 from 08:30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD (English), SONY TEN 3 SD & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi)