UFC News: Dana White feels Max Holloway shouldn't be fighting at Featherweight anymore

Max Holloway with Dana White

What's the story?

Ahead of Max Holloway's upcoming Featherweight Title defense at UFC 231 this weekend, UFC President Dana White spoke with MMAjunkie and provided an update of Holloway's future in the 145-pound division.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway won the UFC Featherweight Championship back at UFC 212 by beating former champion Jose Aldo in a title unification bout. Following his triumphant win, Holloway successfully defended his title against Aldo in a rematch.

Following Holloway's win over Aldo, he is now all set to square off against Brian Ortega for the very first time in his career.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with MMAjunkie, UFC President Dana White stated that he apparently did not want Max Holloway to fight at 145 once again, however, Holloway was seemingly way too keen on taking up this fight against Brian Ortega. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“It’s weird; I’m not nervous, but I should be. You know, I didn’t want him to fight again at ’45. He wanted this fight so bad. He got cleared by every test and doctor and everything we’ve done. Came in light this week, so we’ll see what happens. Yeah, it would be really bad if he didn’t make weight.”

In addition, White also said that he feels Holloway should be fighting at 155 on the Lightweight Division now since he's way too big to be fighting at Featherweight. However, White did claim that "Blessed" was determined to fight "T-City" after initially failing to make weight at UFC 226.

“I think he needs to go to ’55. He’s too big for this weight. You can’t keep doing this to yourself and cutting to ’45. But you know what he wanted? He wants this Ortega fight. He wants to fight Ortega so bad. This is the fight he wanted. He got it. He medically got cleared, and he got what he wanted.”

What's next?

Max Holloway and Brian Ortega will square off in the main event of UFC 231 this Sunday in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

