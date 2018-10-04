UFC News: Dana White hypes Up 'McGregor Vs Khabib' on Jimmy Kimmel

The UFC Boss joined the host Jimmy Kimmel in hyping up the UFC 229 headliner

What's the story?

UFC President Dana White has appeared as the guest for the latest edition of the talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live. The UFC Boss joined the host Jimmy Kimmel in hyping up the UFC 229 headliner with all the essential drama emphasized in the making of this infamous rivalry leading to the fight.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York.

The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

That was a PROPER press conference #PRPR12 pic.twitter.com/UFwMWm5r3O — Proper No. Twelve (@ProperWhiskey) September 21, 2018

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

The UFC Boss began his customary Conor McGregor super fight hyping on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' by stating that he was not hyping the card but McGregor did go to jail after the UFC 223 melee. He later explained the backstory behind the "McGregor - Khabib" dispute and moved on to Khabib's undefeated (26-0) credentials and the video of him wrestling the bear.

Jimmy Kimmel later summed u the fight for all the casual fans who were planning to tune in by stating that,

"A man who wrestled a bear will be fighting Conor McGregor Saturday night".

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.