×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Dana White hypes Up 'McGregor Vs Khabib' on Jimmy Kimmel

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
22   //    04 Oct 2018, 21:17 IST

Enter cap
The UFC Boss joined the host Jimmy Kimmel in hyping up the UFC 229 headliner

What's the story?

UFC President Dana White has appeared as the guest for the latest edition of the talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live. The UFC Boss joined the host Jimmy Kimmel in hyping up the UFC 229 headliner with all the essential drama emphasized in the making of this infamous rivalry leading to the fight.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York.

The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

The UFC Boss began his customary Conor McGregor super fight hyping on 'Jimmy Kimmel live' by stating that he was not hyping the card but McGregor did go to jail after the UFC 223 melee. He later explained the backstory behind the "McGregor - Khabib" dispute and moved on to Khabib's undefeated (26-0) credentials and the video of him wrestling the bear.

Jimmy Kimmel later summed u the fight for all the casual fans who were planning to tune in by stating that,

"A man who wrestled a bear will be fighting Conor McGregor Saturday night".

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
UFC News: Referee and Judges for 'McGregor vs. Khabib'...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Shocking details about the Conor McGregor vs...
RELATED STORY
UFC Rumor Mill: McGregor vs Khabib Commentary team...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: "Mini Khabib" joins Robin Black for 'McGregor...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor goes off on Ali Abdelaziz after...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor confirms a new 8-fight deal with...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Dana White says UFC is worth $7 billion
RELATED STORY
UFC News: McGregor gives an epic response to Khabib fan...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: McGregor ready to fight Ferguson if Khabib...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Conor McGregor ‘causing trouble’ while Khabib...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us