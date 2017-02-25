UFC News: Dana White names Conor McGregor's next opponent

Conor McGregor may have to fight inside the Octagon as bout against Mayweather is at a standstill, says Dana White

by Shikhar Abs News 25 Feb 2017, 21:28 IST

‘Conor McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC’ – Dana White

What’s the story?

A lot has been talked about a possible McGregor-Mayweather mega showdown. UFC President Dana White talked to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles, where gave an update about the hyped boxing bout and named who the UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s next opponent will be inside the Octagon.

In case you didn’t know...

Conor McGregor and Floyd Maywether have been exchanging verbal jabs on social media for a long time now. Rumours that the fight is close to happening caught fire, after McGregor suddenly flew out to Las Vegas canceling his event in Dublin.

But according to White, the event is nowhere close to happening anytime soon.

Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ is yet to defend his lightweight title in the UFC. He was forced to relinquish his featherweight belt without defending it even once and Jose Aldo was promoted to champion.

The heart of the matter

The Irishman has expressed keen interest in having his next fight inside the boxing ring against Mayweather. The main question that everyone has been asking was whether we will see McGregor inside the Octagon or in the boxing ring, after the birth of his first child.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Dana White, who shed light on this question and told that McGregor will have his next fight in the UFC, against the winner of the interim UFC lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

This is what Dana White told about McGregor pursuing the Mayweather fight and on Freddie Roach training the UFC champion,

“We are nowhere. And Conor wouldn’t train with anybody. Conor’s got his own team and his own crew . The thing [fight] is going to be millions of dollars. The guy could make anywhere from 30-60 millions bucks.”

On who Conor McGregor’s next opponent will be, Dana White said:

“I expect Conor’s next fight to be in the UFC in Mixed Martial Arts and [against] the winner of Khabib-Ferguson. People have been doubting Conor since the day he stepped onto the scene. People have been doubting him since day one.”

What Next?

Conor McGregor is waiting for the re-hearing of NSAC’s disciplinary action against him. He is looking to clear all the outstanding orders with the NSAC. This will make him eligible to apply for the boxing license from the state of Nevada.

Meanwhile, the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson showdown for the interim belt is slated for UFC 209.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Conor McGregor is under contract with the promotion for another four fights. The only way McGregor-Mayweather showdown could happen is with the blessing of the UFC. There is talk, however, that the Ali Act may allow McGregor an out to negotiate this fight on his terms.

Dana White looks adamant on making McGregor fight in the UFC, as of late, the promotion is seriously lacking its starpower.