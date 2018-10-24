×
UFC News: Dana White not too keen on booking another Nate Diaz fight

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
49   //    24 Oct 2018, 23:30 IST

Nate Diaz with Dana White (right)
Nate Diaz with Dana White (right)

What's the story?

While speaking with ESPN recently, UFC President Dana White stated that he is apparently not too interested in booking Nate Diaz in a fight, up until the point Diaz actually agrees to fight in the Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

Having last competed in the Octagon back at UFC 202 in 2016, Nate Diaz hasn't been active in Octagon competition for the past two and half years since his split decision loss to Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena.

However, Diaz was apparently in contention to fight top Lightweight star Dustin Poirier at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view on the 3rd of November. But, due to an undisclosed injury to Poirier, The Diamond, unfortunately, had to pull out from the scheduled contest and simultaneously, Diaz also refused to fight at UFC 230 as well.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with ESPN, President Dana White addressed the apparent plans he has in mind for Nate Diaz now that his highly anticipated bout against Dustin Poirier has fallen off and seemingly White didn't sound too confident regarding the Diaz Brothers' future in the company. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“He wanted a fight, we made a fight, we announced the fight, immediately he starts saying he’s not fighting. We had a guy here in the company that was a big Nate Diaz fan, a big Nick Diaz fan and wanted to work with them. He’s not as enthusiastic as he used to be.”

In addition, White also stated that he isn't keen on booking Nate Diaz in another fight, up until the point Diaz actually is just dying to fight.

“I’m not interested in making a Nate Diaz fight until Diaz is just dying to fight. We’ll offer him fights, we always offer him fights. We probably offered this kid 50 fights since he fought Conor. When he’s ready to fight, he’ll let us know.”

What's next?

UFC 230 takes place on the 3rd of November at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, however, Nate Diaz will not be fighting on that card and we are still unsure when Diaz's next fight in the Octagon is going to be.

