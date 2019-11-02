UFC News: Dana White officially unveils BMF Title

Prior to this weekend's UFC 244 pay-per-view, UFC President Dana White has officially unveiled the BMF Title that will be presented to the winner of the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost three and a half years since his loss to Conor McGregor in the rematch between the pair at UFC 202. In his return fight, Diaz defeated Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis via unanimous decision in a three-round classic welterweight bout.

Following his win over Pettis, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal and challenged 'Gamebred' to a bout that was eventually confirmed for UFC 244. Heading into this fight, Masvidal finished off former ONE and Bellator Welterweight Champion, Ben Askren within five seconds at UFC 239 in what was the fastest finish in UFC history.

BMF Title unveiled

Two of UFC's 'baddest' fighters in the form of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are all set for a massive, highly-awaited showdown between themselves at this weekend's UFC 244 PPV at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As noted, the two men will compete for the promotion's inaugural BMF Title and following the official UFC 244 weigh-ins, promotion president Dana White has now unveiled the new championship belt that will be awarded by The Rock to the winner of the Diaz-Masvidal fight.

Check out the newly unveiled BMF Title below:

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of November and the event will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will be headlined by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, as both fighters have successully made weight for the fight. Whereas, the co-main event will feature Darren Till making his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.