UFC News: Dana White on Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations and his apology

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 28 Aug 2019, 20:25 IST

Dana White and Conor McGregor

Former UFC Dualweight Champion Conor McGregor took it upon himself to apologize for his behavior last week. McGregor was under the spotlight ever since a video surfaced showing that he assaulted an elderly man in a bar.

UFC President Dana White recently talked about McGregor's apology, as well as the allegations regarding sexual assault.

Dana White on Conor McGregor's apology

Dana White opened up on the apology that Conor McGregor issued last week on MMA Fighting. McGregor assaulted the elderly gentleman in a bar after he turned down Conor's offer for a Proper 12 whiskey. Previously, McGregor also found himself in jail after taking a fan's phone and breaking it.

White said that he had never told McGregor to issue the apology. Instead, he was happy that McGregor had taken it upon himself to issue the apology regarding his behavior.

“Conor and I talk at least a couple times a month and I think he needed to do that. I didn’t tell him to do it. He did that on his own and good for him.”

Conor McGregor has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons a good while now. His apology puts him in a better light as it appears that he is about to return to action soon.

Sexual Assault allegations against Conor McGregor

A New York Time story regarding Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations surfaced earlier this year. The alleged assault took place in Dublin last year, but he was not arrested for the crime at any point in time. There has been no word since the allegations, and the incident surfaced.

Dana White talked about the story recently.

“I know zero about that. To be honest with you, the back and forth that I’ve had with him about that, it’s not him. It’s somebody else so I don’t know.”

It will be interesting to see how this story develops.

