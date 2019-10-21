UFC News: Dana White on what the future has in store for Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber defeats Gillian Robertson

If there is someone who can see through everything else and identify the true potential in a fighter, it is Dana White, and he believes the star quality he looks for in every contender is very much present in Maycee Barber.

Barber has been the up and coming sensation in the Women’s Flyweight division. After her UFC Boston win on Friday, UFC top boss Dana White is as impressed with her as the rest of the MMA world.

He had good things to say in the post-fight press conference about the energy and enthusiasm the 21-year-old brings to the Octagon.

White says Barber will be a treat to watch

Riding on a two-win streak in UFC already, she added a third name to the list on Friday, who is also the highest-ranked fighter she has beaten to date. In the first round at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston, she knocked out Gillian “The Savage” Robertson, known for her grappling skills and submission game.

Dana White is taken by Barber’s positive attitude which keeps her ready for any fight at all times.

“She’s a gangster, this girl. I love everything about this girl. You should see the crazy texts she sends me all the time, including tonight. As soon as the fight was over she started texting me. She wants to fight everybody and she wants to do this and: ‘I told you! I told you I was gonna do this!’ I love her attitude, I love how badly she wants to be a world champion, I love how she finishes fights.”

White went on to laud her for the victory over Robertson, which was by no means going to be an easy bout. He said he was looking forward to seeing her evolve in the next few years.

“She fought a very tough girl tonight, and she stopped her. She looked incredible. She’s fun and it’s going to be fun for all of us and the fans to watch her grow over the next couple of years.”

When asked if she can be compared to another UFC fighter who made her appearance in UFC with a streak of stoppages just like Barber, White disagreed and said Barber is one of her kind.

“I don’t know if I’d call her Ronda Rousey, but if you look at a young Ronda Rousey, she was arm-barring everybody. This girl put on a striking clinic tonight. I think Maycee is Maycee. She’s somebody completely different. But I love her intensity, I love her attitude I love that she wants to be a world champion before everybody else was. It’s fun.”

Maycee Barber has been talking about a fight with Paige VanZant for a while now and even called her out in her post-fight interview. She said that she had even texted White about it. Whether all the praises from White means she will get the fight she wants next, that is something only time can tell.

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.

