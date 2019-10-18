UFC News: Dana White on why a Frankie Edgar fight does not make sense for Conor McGregor

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 42 // 18 Oct 2019, 14:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar are very much up for a fight, as is evident from their twitter exchange on Edgar’s 38th birthday. But the ball is in UFC’s court as to whether the fight will happen or not, and the top boss Dana White is not at all interested.

In an interview with Boston Herald on Thursday, the UFC president revealed that the McGregor vs. Edgar fight will not happen and also gave his reasons for it.

Dana White talks about the possibilities of the fight

On Wednesday, McGregor wished Edgar a happy birthday via Twitter and also said “see you in December”, hinting at a possible fight between the two. Edgar reciprocated the idea and both of them put it on UFC and White to make the final decision. McGregor also added that he would donate his fight purse to the first responders.

In the interview, White reiterated his previous statement about McGregor not needing to fight ever again after what he earned in the Floyd Mayweather fight. While it is a known fact that McGregor wants to fight because he loves to and not because he needs to, White wasted no time to shoot down any possibility of the Edgar fight happening.

“I said it leading into the Mayweather fight: ‘He may never fight again after this fight when you make this kind of money. He’s fought once since then… Conor loves to fight and wants to fight again, but the Frankie Edgar fight isn’t going to happen.”

White also elaborated his reasons for saying so. According to him, Edgar is nearing his retirement from the Octagon and with the possibility of another title shot anytime now, a fight with McGregor, who is from a different weight division altogether, does not make any sense for him.

“Edgar is two weight classes below him. (Edgar) was supposed to fight Aljamain Sterling. Aljamain fell out and got hurt. Frankie is coming to the end of his career, and he could end up getting himself into a title position again. To take the Conor fight makes no sense.”

There was once a strong possibility of the fight happening after McGregor won the Featherweight title against Jose Aldo and Edgar was one of the top contenders in the division. But the time has passed for that bout to happen.

However, White is sure of McGregor’s return to the Octagon and said he thinks “The Notorious” will fight sometime next year.

Advertisement

H/t to MMA Junkie for the quotes.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!