UFC News: Dana White open to booking a fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Dec 2019, 14:38 IST SHARE

Will we witness a dream fight between Usman and Masvidal?

At the UFC 245 post-event press conference, UFC President Dana White claimed that he is currently interested in booking a fight between reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and the inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 245: Colby Covington vs Kamaru Usman

In the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in a back-and-forth fight which saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' retain the UFC Welterweight Championship after knocking out 'Chaos' in the final round.

Covington, who midway through the fight also broke his jaw, was equally impressive throughout the bout. Despite not being able to secure the win, 'Chaos' sure did prove some of his naysayers wrong with his incredible performance at the T-Mobile Arena.

Dana White interested in booking Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal next

With this dominant win over Covington, Usman has firmly cemented himself as the top welterweight in the UFC. However, there's a certain other welterweight who has also been on the rise; that fighter is none other than Jorge Masvidal, who won the BMF title earlier in the year.

While interacting with the MMA media in the UFC 245 post-event press conference, Dana White said that he is currently open to a fight between Usman and Masvidal next.

Dana White (@danawhite) says after tonight Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84kg) vs. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) is a big title fight and he'd like to make it. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

Usman vs Masvidal would certainly be a blockbuster bout, and would have the fans licking their lips in anticipation. It remains to be seen when and where the event will take place.