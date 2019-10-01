UFC News: Dana White opens up on Conor McGregor's return to UFC; shares message sent by The Notorious One

Irish superstar Conor McGregor seems set to make a comeback to the UFC

UFC President Dana White has revealed that ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is hell-bent on returning to the octagon in front of his home crowd in Dublin, Ireland on the 14th of December.

Back in September, the former UFC champ-champ McGregor sent MMA fans as well as the media into a frenzy with a tweet that appeared to announce the date of his much-awaited comeback.

“Dublin, December 14th” read the tweet posted by the ‘Mystic Mac’.

Following this, while acknowledging that the Irish superstar McGregor is indeed set to return, White was quick to clear the air around all the speculation by saying that UFC has an event slated for the same date in Las Vegas.

However, the latest revelation made by White revealed that McGregor is still keen to fight on December 14, but in his hometown of Dublin. He shared a message sent by McGregor who remains adamant about a year-end fight in front of his people.

McGregor's sends a message

White recently addressed speculations over McGregor taking on ‘The Highlight’ Justin Gaethje and confirmed that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion does not want to fight Gaethje on his return. He also shared a conversation between him and McGregor.

I hit Conor up and asked him what he wants. And he hit me back with December 14 in Dublin. (h/t sport bible)

Who's next for McGregor?

Now that Gaethje is out of the contention, who will The Notorious One face should he come back? McGregor has called out a host of names recently, starting with arch-rival and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who beat him last October at UFC 229 to retain the UFC Lightweight title and extend his undefeated streak.

Apart from the Russian, McGregor has also spoken about the trilogy fight between him and Nate Diaz.

A rematch on the cards?

While admitting that a potential rematch with Khabib may be on the cards, White stated that the winner of the main event at UFC 244 might be in the fray as well.

That's possible too down the road, but I think Conor would fight somebody else before that. The Ferguson fight would have to happen. There are a lot of possibilities. Masvidal-Diaz winner is in the mix, too.

Let us know who you want to see Conor go up against on his return to the UFC.

