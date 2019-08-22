UFC News: Dana White shoots down potential Jose Aldo Championship fight
Ever since his last UFC fight at Featherweight which he lost to Alexander Volkanovski, Jose Aldo has been considering a move down to Bantamweight. The Unanimous Decision loss saw Aldo's chances of getting another Featherweight title shot reduce considerably.
He was on course to getting a shot at the title, but that no longer seems possible.
Jose Aldo wants a fight against Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo
Aldo and Henry Cejudo have been exchanging shots on Twitter for a while now. Both men have been looking to get into each other's heads, and with Cejudo having accepted the challenge, it seemed only a matter of time before the Championship fight was set up.
With both Cejudo and Aldo eager to lock horns, it was only the UFC President Dana White standing in the way of a potential bout.
Dana White shoots down the possibility of Jose Aldo vs Henry Cejudo
White recently spoke to MMA Junkie, confessing that he did not want to see a fight between Aldo and Cejudo at any point in time.
“Aldo sent me a text telling me he wants to do this, so we really haven’t talked about it, but I just … there’s no way that kid can make ‘35 pounds. There’s no way. Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make ‘45 pounds?
"And he’s not any younger. I honestly haven’t even taken that seriously. I love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to ‘35. I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”
White admitted that he did not think Aldo could get to 135 pounds and that was the main reason he did not even consider setting up the aforementioned fight.
Aldo has since taken to Twitter to respond to the UFC President, stating that his claims need to be taken seriously and that he should have no problems making weight.
It remains to be seen if Aldo's response has any effect on White though.