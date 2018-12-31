UFC News: Dana White provides an update on Brock Lesnar's UFC future

Brock Lesnar with Dana White

What's the story?

Despite not being active in the UFC for the past few years, it seems like former Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar is still entitled to a shot at Daniel Cormier's title. UFC President Dana White is definitely not closing the door on a potential fight between Lesnar and DC.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar made his much-awaited return to the UFC earlier this year at UFC 226 when he stormed the cage and got into a confrontation with new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, right after his historic win over Stipe Miocic at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lesnar, who last competed in the Octagon back in 2016 against Mark Hunt, is currently still committed to the WWE, where he is in his second reign as Universal Champion, preparing to defend his title against Braun Strowman at WWE Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Dana White definitely isn't counting Brock Lesnar out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, despite the former champion not being around the promotion since his last appearance at UFC 226.

White, in a recent post-UFC 232 Press Conference, stated that Lesnar isn't out of the title picture just yet and could still fight in the UFC, despite having signed a new deal with the WWE. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“No, (Lesnar is) not out of the picture. Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE."

Further, White also spoke about Lesnar possibly working for both WWE and the UFC and how he has positioned himself in a unique position.

“He’s in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince (McMahon) throws so much money at him that he says, ‘All right, I’ll do (WWE) again.’

"Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a (expletive) ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.”

What's next?

As of right now, Brock Lesnar's next WWE match is scheduled for January as he gets set to defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble.

