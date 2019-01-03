UFC News: Dana White reveals when Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch might happen

It's business!

What's the story?

No surprises here folks! UFC seems to be quite eager about cashing in on the most lucrative fight in the promotion's history as Dana White revealed plans of the much-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch happening this year.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 229 lived up to all the hype and more as it ended up smashing a host of records. It recorded the highest ever attendance and live gate figures for an MMA event in Las Vegas as well as the largest PPV buy rate for any UFC event at 2.4 million.

It was the most watched MMA event of all time in Russia in addition to pulling in solid viewership figures from around the globe. However, the post-fight chaos overshadowed Khabib's dominant win over the Notorious One as an all-out brawl broke out between members of the two warring camps. It all started with Nurmagomedov jumping out of the cage to attack Dillon Dannis. On the inside, McGregor got into a fist fight with Khabib's cousin Abubakar and was further attacked by two more teammates of the Russian.

NSAC filed official complaints against McGregor and Khabib in the aftermath of the events and a hearing has been scheduled to determine the final actions that will be taken against the arch-rivals. Both men aren't expected to face long suspensions and should be back inside the Octagon sooner rather than later. For what it's worth, White may have already chalked out a plan for their respective comebacks.

The heart of the matter

The UFC President was at TMZ's office recently and stated that "As long as everything goes right, the McGregor vs. Khabib fight should happen."

There are many complications though that need to be addressed. Tony Ferguson should ideally be the one getting a shot at taking down Nurmagomedov as the said fight has been canceled four times before. El Cucuy deserves a fair opportunity at becoming the Lightweight king and 2019 should be the year it all goes down. Then we have Max Holloway's proposed jump up to the 155 lbs division which promises to give the UFC matchmakers a run for their money in the incredibly stacked division led by Nurmagomedov.

What's next?

We sincerely hope that McGregor and Khabib are let off lightly and don't have to face a lengthy time out on the sidelines. While we would love to see Khabib and Conor go at it again, Ferguson ought to be given a chance at putting a blemish on Nurmagomedov's spotless resume. In the meantime, McGregor can go up against Holloway for the second time, which is also a massive money fight in the making.

What are your thoughts? What are the combinations you would like to see? Off to the comments section you go...

