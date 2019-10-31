UFC News: Dana White's Contender Series coming to Asia in 2020

Dana White's Contender Series is coming to Asia!

UFC has huge news for Asia, as Dana White's Contender Series is making its way to the continent. The series has already proven to be a launching pad for young MMA fighters to make their names before being signed by UFC.

Dana White's Contender Series announced for Asia

The inaugural season of Dana White's Contender Series Asia will be debuting in 2020. It is set to be hosted from the new UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, a building that is currently the world's largest MMA training facility at 93,000 square feet, nearly three times the size of its counterpart in Las Vegas.

UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai

UFC President Dana White was extremely happy to talk about the news in the press release and said there was more potential for MMA in Asia than there was anywhere else in the world.

"One of my favorite parts of my job is looking for up-and-coming talent. There’s no area in the world right now with more potential MMA talent than Asia. We’re going to use Dana White’s Contender Series to find these fighters, develop them, and give them the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in combat sports.”

The Contender Series will feature both male and female athletes with all 11 UFC Weight Divisions coming into play. These fights will count towards the professional records of each of the athletes in question.

Dana White Contender Series winner

The Contender Series has seen several fighters' careers launched in the US, including Sean O'Malley and Maycee Barber. The press release also stated that additional details about the series would be coming at a later date.

Dana White and the UFC has long been focused on expanding to Asia. This move might see them take the first step in doing exactly that.

