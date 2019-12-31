UFC News: Dana White says Nick Diaz's return is unlikely

Soumik Datta

Dec 31, 2019

Nick Diaz

In a recent interview with ESPN, UFC President Dana White stated that a potential Octagon return for Nick Diaz might not happen after all, as the older Diaz brother has lost his passion and love for fighting and he simply doesn't want to fight anymore.

Dana White on a potential Nick Diaz return

Following Nate Diaz's UFC 244 loss to Jorge Masvidal, Nick Diaz stated in an interview that he might be open to a return to the Octagon for a potential clash against 'Gamebred'. However, as per Dana White's recent claims, fight fans may not get to witness the return of Nick Diaz after all, as the UFC President believes that the latter has lost his passion for fighting. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I haven’t, but I know that our matchmakers have. But I have said it before and I will say it again, I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think he has that love, that passion for fighting. I think it’s sort of a love-hate relationship for him. All the things Nick has is because of fighting, but I don’t think he loves to do it. - said Dana White on a potential Nick Diaz return

Will Nick Diaz return?

As of now, a Nick Diaz return seems very unlikely, however, 2020 could prove to be really interesting for both the Diaz brothers.