UFC News: Dana White says Floyd Mayweather Jr. will compete for the promotion in 2020

As noted in 2019, UFC President Dana White has reportedly agreed to work alongside Boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. at some point this year. Despite the details yet to be revealed, White has now claimed that Mayweather will indeed be fighting in the promotion in 2020.

Judging by White's recent interview with ESPN (via MMA Mania), Mayweather is now likely to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at some point in 2020. White stated that he and his promotion will have to play out some sort of procedure before the UFC President starts talking with Mayweather's manager, Al Haymon.

“Some things have to play out and then I’m going to start talking to (Al) Haymon maybe this summer and then I’ll have something for Floyd in the fall. The money is in Floyd competing."

When can we expect Mayweather Jr. to fight in the UFC?

As mentioned by White, Mayweather could possibly fight in the UFC this fall. However, it remains to be seen who he will compete against. A rematch against the returning Conor McGregor, this time in MMA circumstances could be a possibility.