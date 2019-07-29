×
UFC News: Dana White says he does not know what is next for Frankie Edgar

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    29 Jul 2019, 05:43 IST

Dana White
Dana White


What's the story?

Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway faced each other in a fight as the main event of UFC 240. Unfortunately for Edgar, he was not able to win the fight that he had been hoping would finally get him the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Now, in the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, Dana White has revealed he does not know what to do with Frankie Edgar next.

In case you didn't know...

Frankie Edgar has been on track for a Featherweight Title shot for a while now. It has been his goal since moving down to the Featherweight Division in the UFC. He first fought for it against Jose Aldo who was able to defeat him via Unanimous Decision back in February of 2013.

Edgar's next title shot saw him come up against Aldo yet again, but this time on the 9th of June, 2016. This time too, he lost via Unanimous Decision. With two losses under his belt, it did not look like he was going to get another title shot, but he finally arrived there three years later again on the 27th of July, 2019. He faced Max Holloway, who was able to defeat him yet again, and the defeat came again via Unanimous Decision.

The heart of the matter

Dana White was asked in the press conference about Edgar, where he sai that he was not sure what Frankie Edgar had left to prove anymore.

"It's really up to Frankie. When I look at people like him, I'm like, 'What's left to prove?' He's done it all! Other than money, what does he need, what does he want, I know he's a competitor and he wants to win that title again so bad, but he's pushing 40. I was just talking s*** about Faber and Faber still looks great at 40. Who knows? I guess we will see what he wants to do!" (Please Credit Sportskeeda for quotes taken from the article)

What's next?

Frankie Edgar will need some time to heal up after the fight, but once he comes back, he might have another go at the title.

UFC Dana White Frankie Edgar
