UFC News - Dana White says he's got May 9 event "all figured out" but it's an expensive affair

Dana White

UFC president Dana White may have lost the battle with UFC 249 being shelved, but he will go to any extent to make sure that the UFC is back with a bang on May 9. The show is expected to a spectacular line-up of fights to make up for the events that got canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and currently, no well-known sporting events are being held anywhere around the globe. But White is hell-bent on MMA being the first sport to come back and that too, through the UFC. White was also set to go ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 but was asked to stand down and call off the event by top ESPN and Disney officials.

You cannot keep White and the UFC down for long

White, however, isn't the kind of guy who stays down after being knocked down. The frontman of the UFC is now ready with a new card for the proposed May 9 spectacle the promotion is trying to pull off. The card will feature three title fights and a massive number of top draw fighters, to make good on White's promise of giving us the "baddest card in UFC history" with UFC 249.

While appearing on Kevin Harvick’s show on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, White said that he is back to work and has everything sorted out with ESPN regarding hosting the event on May 9 even though it is going to be a very expensive affair. He also mentioned that there's no stopping him this time.

“I was asked to not do the event from my partners [at ESPN], who I respect, so I did it. I gave them the weekend off and I’m actually at the office right now. We’re back in here. We’re working. I have a date now for May 9. Listen I’m not stopping. I have this thing figured out. It’s just very expensive and I’m willing to spend the money to do it.”