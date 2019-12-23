UFC News: Dana White says Conor McGregor knows he 'needs to get his act together'

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Dana White and Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White has never been one to hold back on his admiration of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. However, as the Irishman prepares for his first outing in the UFC for well over a year, White has made a statement on the current mindset of the former two-weight world champion.

During a recent interview on ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Show, White made the following statement on McGregor...

"When a guy has 100 and something million dollars, he’s young, he’s famous and now he is unbelievably rich, it is hard to keep the train on the tracks for some guys. That has definitely been Conor McGregor. I think he is at a point now where he realises he needs to get his act together."

In recent years McGregor has had a number of high-profile legal issues in his personal life. With this in mind, it is difficult to disagree with Dana White's sentiment that McGregor needs to refocus his energy on the sport that made him - mixed martial arts.

Dana White made it clear that he is under no illusions when it comes to the importance of McGregor's January 18th bout with Donald Cerrone.

"This win over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone if he can pull it off is crucial in his career right now and his future. So, he is taking it very serious, he wants to stay active. That is why this fight is at 170 and hopefully we will get three good fights from him this year.”