UFC News: Dana White says the sport of Boxing might be broken beyond the possibility of fixing

Dana White and Tyson Fury

Dana White has long been interested in entering the sport of Boxing. In fact, a month ago, he announced that Zuffa Boxing was not only in motion, but would be active by October. However, in a recent interview with Helen Yee, he admitted that the sport was broken.

Not only was it broken, but according to Dana White there was so much wrong with it, that there was a possibility that it could not be fixed at all. MMA Fighting reported on White's comments.

Dana White outlines the problem with Boxing

Dana White was asked about Tyson Fury's next opponent, Otto Wallin. White talked about how Wallin was not well known, and how it did not make sense for Tyson Fury to be facing him after coming out off a fight against Deontay Wilder.

“You’ve got a guy like Tyson Fury who comes off this amazing fight with Deontay Wilder. It was a good fight, people loved the fight, and people were excited about it, and what happens? It ends in a draw and they don’t rematch. Or they don’t fight one of the other big two. How does that happen? How is that even possible? Again, that’s the sport and it’s one of the really not only bad things about the sport it’s one of the really stupid things about boxing. Everybody wants to fight over their little tiny piece of turf when realistically, if they did things the right way, there’s tons of money for everybody. Everybody would make a lot of money, more fans would get involved, there’d be more media coverage, and the list goes on and on.”

He outlined the fact that everyone was fighting over small parts of the turf, instead of focusing on the bigger aspect, where everyone would be able to make money.

Dana White provides the solutions

Dana White said that one of the things that he would be doing was to build a brand in Boxing, something that was missing in the sport, as he compared it to UFC.

“[We will promote boxers] just like we promote all these guys here. First of all, in boxing there is no brand. I always talk about the machine, the UFC machine we’ve built here, and when we put guys or girls who are talented in the machine, you start to build them and there’s nothing like that in boxing. That’s what I want to build. I would do it just like I’ve done it here.”

He said that he wanted to build a brand there in Boxing, so that it would help the fighters and everyone involved, making sure everyone was paid what they deserved.

The UFC President admitted that he was not optimistic, and was not pretending to be the one who can provide all the answers.

“I’m not acting like I’m Mr. I’m-Gonna-Come-In-And-Save-Everybody-And-Fix-Everything. I don’t know if it can be fixed. It might be so broken that it can’t be fixed. I don’t know the answer to that but we’re gonna try.”

He, however, said that he was going to try his best.