UFC News: Dana White Seen At Donald Trump's Watch Party For Midterms 2018

The Mid-Term Elections took place across the United States and the results came in on the 6th of November. As is the norm, President Donald Trump hosted a mid-term elections party for his guests.

While most guests were not visible and stayed hidden, it was Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, who was spotted in the party according to reports by Politico.

The United States of America witnessed their mid-term elections in 2018, which saw the House coming over to the Democratic Party, while the Republican party won over the Senate. The elections were closely fought between both parties.

Dana White is not the only member of the UFC community who has close relations with President Donald Trump. The Interim Welterweight Title holder, Colby Covington went to meet the President when he won his championship. In a proud Instagram post, he presented him with the title, declaring that it had been an excellent experience for him, and talking about how he had done his duty.

For the mid-term elections, Donald Trump hosted a watch party, where his guests gathered to see how the results would play out. According to Politico, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, New York developer Richard LeFrak, oil industry executive Harold Hamm, Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman were all invited and supposed to take part in the party, although apparently some of their schedules did not allow it.

One man who was present, however, was none other than UFC's own Dana White. White has proved a friend to the Trump Whitehouse in the past and was spotted posing for a photo behind the White House's briefing podium.

Dana White will be back in UFC soon enough, and the support of the President is a strong one indeed. Given the headway UFC has made in the last 10 years, it can only improve from here on.