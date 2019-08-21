UFC News: Dana White sends out a defend or vacate ultimatum to current champion

Dana White.

Henry Cejudo may be relentless with his call-outs for an intergender fight against Valentina Shevchenko but Dana White is having none of that.

The UFC boss' message to Triple C is loud and clear. Defend the title against Joseph Benavidez or vacate it.

Dana White was part of a media scrum during his Contender Series where he was asked about the double champion's future.

White said that Cejudo would have to put the title on the line against Joesph Benavidez or be forced to drop one of the belts.

"We have some things playing out at 135 pounds. What we'd like to see is for Cejudo to defend his title against Benavidez. Benavidez ready. It's the right thing to do. If he can't, then he needs to give up one of the belts."

White shot down the idea of seeing Jose Aldo at Bantamweight as he doesn't see the former Featherweight Champion cutting so much weight.

"No, I don't think Aldo can make 135. Aldo has a tough time making 145. No."

White didn't know the timeline of Cejudo's return but is certain that #1 ranked Flyweight Benavidez is more than ready for a crack at the title.

"That I don't know (regarding Cejudo's return date). First of all, we're playing some things out to see who can be the next challenger at 35. Benavidez is ready to go. He deserves it. And he's got a win over Cejudo.

Now, it should be noted that Dana White may have mixed up the weight classes here as Benavidez fights in the 125-pound Flyweight division and will ideally face Cejudo for the Flyweight strap. Maybe, Benavidez could be moving up to 135?

Cejudo, who holds the UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight Championships, is expected to return to the Octagon in the first of half of 2020 and is currently recuperating from a shoulder injury.

Eric Albarracin, Cejudo's head coach, had recently revealed on Ariel Helwani's ESPN MMA show that he would like to see Cejudo take on Uriah Faber. However, he admitted that the UFC matchmakers wanted the Benavidez fight to happen next. And it makes sense.

Joesph Benavidez is on a three-fight win streak and has only been defeated once in his last ten fights. He also has a win over Cejudo and is the biggest threat

Cejudo vs. Benavidez 2 is the way to go.